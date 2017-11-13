Campaign Raises More Than $60,000 For Cyclist Who Was Fired For Flipping Off Trump

A woman who says she was fired from her job after being photographed giving the finger to President Donald Trump’s motorcade is receiving an unexpected severance pay, thanks to thousands of online supporters.

A GoFundMe page set up for Juli Briskman had raised more than $60,500 as of Monday afternoon. Briskman was abruptly terminated last month after expressing disapproval of the commander in chief.

“Juli Briskman is an inspiration to us all,” wrote Rob Mello, who created the GoFundMe campaign that lists Briskman as a beneficiary. More than 2,500 people have made donations through the page.

AFP This photo of Juli Briskman giving President Donald Trump's motorcade the finger on October 28 cost her her job, the mother has said.

Briskman, a 50-year-old mother of two, spoke with HuffPost shortly after the incident and said her former employer, Akima LLC, accused her of violating its social media policy because she posted a photo of her showing her middle finger to the presidential motorcade to Facebook and Twitter.

“They said, ‘We’re separating from you,‘” she recalled to HuffPost. “Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd’ or ‘obscene’ things in your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.’”

NBC via Getty Images Juli Briskman, who spoke with NBC's Megyn Kelly on Thursday, said that she has no regrets about what she did.

Briskman later told NBC’s Megyn Kelly that she is speaking out about what happened because she witnessed another Akima employee simply receive a warning for posting vulgar language on Facebook.

“I don’t think it was right,” she said. “They clearly treated me differently, it was not equal application of their social media policy.”

She said “no” when asked if she regrets giving Trump the finger.

“I think we have a big problem in this country,” she said to the audience’s applause.

Neither Briskman nor Mello immediately returned requests for comment on the online fundraiser.