40 Hilarious Tweets About Marriage That Just Nailed It This Year

Marriage is a long and sometimes bumpy road. But couples who can find some humor in the day-to-day annoyances, disagreements and quirks of married life are more likely to go the distance.
Below, we present 40 of the funniest and most relatable marriage tweets of 2017.
-
1
I'm secretly doing an investigation on how many decorative pillows I can put around the house till husband loses his shit.— mama77⚽️ (@deegeemindi) April 13, 2017
Current count:23
-
2
wife [on phone] Did you preheat the oven like I asked?— Josh (@iwearaonesie) April 16, 2017
me: Yep
wife: What temperature?
me: 534
wife: That's the clock
me
wife
me: 535
-
3
[commenting under wife’s facebook status where she thanks everyone for coming to our son’s bday party] do we have any mustard?— brent (@murrman5) October 24, 2017
-
4
Dear Abby,— EricaTriesToTweet (@EricaWhoToYou) October 5, 2017
I told my husband I didn’t want a grilled cheese when he was making one and now I want a grilled cheese. What do I do?
-
5
WIFE: We really need to think about sticking to our monthly budget— Michael would like Nazis kicked off of this site. (@Home_Halfway) February 21, 2017
ME: *feeding my pet octopus a bag of emeralds* I agree
-
6
I’ve reached the point in my marriage that my husband fell asleep on the couch and OMG I AM SO EXCITED I GET THE BED ALL TO MYSELF— Lady Lawya 🎄 (@Parkerlawyer) October 15, 2017
-
7
Wife: How many times have I told you NOT to use my face moisturizer as body lotion?— PunchyK (@AnkCoupleTO) April 19, 2017
Me: *skin absolutely glowing* is this a trick question?
-
8
Don't marry someone before you see them step on a Lego.— Jay (@theshamingofjay) May 9, 2017
-
9
Me: We got invited to two parties this weekend.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) February 20, 2017
Wife: Wow. We finally have friends.
Me: We’re skipping both, right?
Wife: Obviously.
-
10
My husband won't let me pick up wood at Home Depot because he doesn't want it scratched or bent but I can take care of his children daily.— bubble girl (@JessObsess) June 20, 2017
-
11
*RSVP’ing to Christmas party*— not the WORST mom 🤔 (@nottheworstmom) November 26, 2017
Whispering into phone: is it ok if I bring my weird roommate?
Husband, from behind me: STOP CALLING ME THAT
-
12
Toddler: *crying bc it isn't her turn with the princess crown*— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) February 5, 2017
Me: Sweetie, you need to share
Husband: Just give her the crown, you're 35
-
13
Establish dominance in your household by staring at your husband while you unplug his phone from the charger and plug in your own.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) November 23, 2017
-
14
Husband: you walk really loud.— Wendy (@_wendyb07) June 29, 2017
Anyway, marriage is fun.
-
15
Still waiting for my husband to apologize for what he did in my dream last night.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) January 28, 2017
-
16
A fun part of marriage is arguing over who deserves to use the charger in the car. PROVE IT, SHOW ME YOUR PERCENTAGE— Tragic Ally (@TragicAllyHere) October 28, 2017
-
17
*wife runs back into our house which is on fire*— The Cre Master (@Jmboyd58) April 5, 2017
What are you doing!?
W: I just want to straighten up a little before the firemen get here
-
18
Marry your true love so you can always wake up together and say, "Breathe the other way".— Walking Outside (@WalkingOutside) April 20, 2017
-
19
"You see, when a man loves a woman very, very much, he makes her coffee," I explain to my kids while looking at my husband.— Jennifer S. White (@yenniwhite) February 17, 2017
-
20
[Me, on my deathbed]— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 23, 2017
Wife: Is that what you're going to wear?
-
21
Hubs, "Are you going to drink that entire bottle of wine?"— Lady Lawya 🎄 (@Parkerlawyer) July 6, 2017
Me, "You didn't marry no quitter."
Hubs, nodding, "My Queen."
-
22
I love my husband, but no matter where we are I make him sleep closest to the door so if anything happens he gets murdered first.— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) July 14, 2017
-
23
wife: I told you not to wear it in the shower— Josh (@iwearaonesie) June 27, 2017
me [holding a soggy Burger King crown] I don't need a lecture right now
-
24
Tell me how tired you are so I can upstage you and tell you how much more tired I am.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) September 2, 2017
-marriage
-
25
*walking into store*— 🎄Sarcastic Mommy🎄 (@sarcasticmommy4) September 17, 2017
Him: You need a cart?
Me: No, I'm just getting 2 things.
Him: *rolls eyes, grabs cart*
Marriage level: Expert
-
26
Until I got married I didn't even know it was possible to chew bubblegum arrogantly.— Donna McCoy (@Donna_McCoy) January 17, 2017
-
27
Watching out the window for husband to get home with my wine & this is the adult version of waiting for the ice cream truck— Valerie ❤️s Presents (@ValeeGrrl) March 10, 2017
-
28
[Husband 911]— Twin Dad (@TwinSurvivalist) January 3, 2017
Me: I just shattered the gravy boat.
911: She'll kill you.
M: I know.
911: We never spoke.
M: What?
911: Good luck
* Click *
-
29
Me: the book is so much better— David Hughes (@david8hughes) March 17, 2017
Wife [pauses Shrek 3]: can you stop interrupting every 2 minutes
-
30
Wife: *trying to open a can of tuna* Our can opener is broken.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 2, 2017
Me: So it's a can't opener?
Wife: I can't believe I married you.
-
31
Marriage is alright if you like someone coming home and telling you about their day in the middle of your movie— Dumb Beezie (@dumbbeezie) June 1, 2017
-
32
Husband: *choking on a curly fry*— Not Sara (@smithsara79) June 5, 2017
Me: *starts panicking* Oh god, oh my GOD! Did you seriously take my last curly fry?!
-
33
The secret to a lasting marriage is knowing no one else would put up with your bullshit.— Myrrh (@ixix82) June 24, 2017
-
34
I opened the dishwasher and it's full of clean dishes and I'm scared my wife is going to know that I know.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) January 21, 2017
-
35
My wife hates snakes. But if they sold snakes at Target, we'd probably have a few snakes.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) July 28, 2017
-
36
me: honey you need to embrace your flaws— Grant Tanaka (@GrantTanaka) August 16, 2017
wife: ok [hugs me]
-
37
*tosses bath towel on hotel floor*— Chad Read (@squirrel74wkgn) August 2, 2017
[text from wife at home]
"Pick that up."
-
38
Only marriage can turn a missing spatula into an act of war.— Jersey (@better_off_dad) October 15, 2017
-
39
Call me old-fashioned, but I believe marriage should be between a person who hates pickles and another person who will eat that pickle.— Kate Sidley (@sidleykate) October 21, 2017
-
40
When my husband asked me do something creative for dinner, I drew a cute picture of a dog on a napkin and put it next to the pizza box.— Stacey (@skittle624) November 2, 2017