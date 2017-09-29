The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 140-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy. Scroll down to read the latest batch and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more!
If you like being told on a daily basis that your cooking is horrible, then kids are totally for you.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) September 25, 2017
Whenever my kid's teacher asks how I'm doing, I always want to reply, "Why? What did my kid tell you?"— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) September 24, 2017
Happily ever after had to be made up by a parent who wanted to end storytime sooner than later.— OneFunnyMummy (@OneFunnyMummy) September 25, 2017
My 5-year-old called Parmesan cheese “spaghetti sprinkles” and now that's officially a food group in my house.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) September 23, 2017
Parenting is 30% wondering why the kids are quiet and 70% rejoicing in the silence.— Molly England (@bluebonetbabies) September 24, 2017
My daughter wants to be really scary this Halloween so instead of a costume she is going to carry a school fundraising packet to every door.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) September 25, 2017
Hell hath no fury like a 4yo whose apple slices are on the wrong side of the plate.— MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) September 27, 2017
Just dry shampoo'd and Febreze'd my kid on his way out the door so no I'm not really interested in your family's morning chore chart, Laura.— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) September 26, 2017
If parenting has taught me one thing, it's to never share a water bottle with a kid eating crackers.— Carbosly (@Carbosly) September 29, 2017
Kids are in bed early, it's Friday night.— La Guardia Cross (@LaGuardiaCross) September 23, 2017
And on the seventh day she said, "Go make your own dinner."— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) September 24, 2017
If you enjoy the feeling of a hangover without actually drinking anything, I can't recommend parenting enough to you.— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) September 25, 2017
A waitress reading off the list of specials, but it's just me telling my kids their snack options for the billionth time.— SpacedMom (@copymama) September 28, 2017
"In the blink of an eye he'll be off to college!" Yet the 15 sec ad before his favorite YouTube show seems like an eternity. Please explain.— Paternity Fraternity (@PaternityFrat) September 27, 2017
13 - “Mom how do you divide fractions?”— Court (@Discourt) September 29, 2017
Me - *whispers*
“Siri, how do you divide fractions?”
Naptime is better described as the eye of the hurricane.— The ParentNormal (@ParentNormal) September 26, 2017
Parents: Don't talk to strangers— Meredith (@PerfectPending) September 26, 2017
Parents on Halloween: Talk to all the strangers, & beg for candy so I can eat all the reeses while u sleep
Just went a college fair with my high school senior and could have saved a lot of time if I was able to sort the tables Low Price to High.— Rodney Lacroix (@moooooog35) September 26, 2017