The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.
My greatest accomplishment as a parent has been convincing my kids that Chuck E. Cheese is only open once a year.— MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) April 17, 2018
Become a parent to discover how angrily you can serve someone crackers.— SpacedMom (@copymama) April 17, 2018
Dentist: Looks like you have been grinding your teeth. Do you know the reason why? Stress? Lack of sleep?— Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 19, 2018
Me: I have four. Would you like to see their school pictures?
5 cried when the restaurant didn’t bring her enough bacon and this is the first time her emotional outburst has made sense.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) April 15, 2018
Me: What did you do at school today?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) April 19, 2018
5-year-old: Learned about dragons.
Me: Your class learned about dragons?
5: I learned about dragons. I don't know what everybody else was doing.
Just overheard my toddler say “uh-oh” from the other room, which either means I need to retrieve a toy from behind the couch or we need to change our identities and move out of state again.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) April 17, 2018
A mother's work is never done.— Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) March 14, 2018
Unless she proclaims loudly that she is "done with this shit", in which case you should probably give her at least an hour.
Husband just fixed the toilet, and my 5yo couldn’t remember the word “plumber” so he called him a “toilet master” and let’s be honest, broken toilet or not, that’s the perfect nickname for him.— MacgyveringMom (@MacgyveringM22) April 16, 2018
Have kids so you can forever be trapped in the never-ending cycle of "finally getting over being sick" and "just starting to get sick again."— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) April 18, 2018
What’s it like to have a bunch of kids who “borrow” your stuff?— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) April 17, 2018
I just filled out a permission slip with a Crayola marker.
6y.o: “What’s this?”— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) April 16, 2018
Me: “A baked potato.”
6: “You know what would be better? If this potato was frenched and fried.”
My son asked me how you would know if the inside of your nose smelled funny and it’s kept me awake for 4 days— A girl has no name (@This_is_a_dm) April 16, 2018
Becoming a parent has taught me that I’m extremely sensitive to noise and smells. And messes. Also, repeating myself. And when my kids grab new cups every time they want a sip of water. Why is this necessary??? But other than that, only these 256 other things bother me.— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) April 15, 2018
My 8yo was all like, "Sorry Dad, I forgot my homework," and ran outside to play.— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) April 19, 2018
"Sorry son," I replied, and plopped down the homework a mom screenshot from his classmate's homework, sent to me and I printed out. "Sucks to be you growing up in 2018."
Me then: You kids have to stop leaving your toys everywhere!— Darlin’ Darla (@Darlainky) April 17, 2018
Me now: Awww the dogs left their toys everywhere, they’re so cute.
“It feels weird to smile in the mornings.”— Julie Burton (@ksujulie) April 16, 2018
— My 11-year-old transitioning into adulthood.
Parents, when you go to the bathroom don’t forget to lock the door so your kids can show you what it would be like if zombies were trying to break down your door in an apocalypse.— HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) April 18, 2018
If you think you’re your own worst critic, have kids— NotJPo (@Peauxtassium) April 16, 2018
A recent study says to wash new clothes before you wear them bc they could contain fecal germs which is funny bc I have kids so pretty much everything around me already contains fecal germs.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) April 19, 2018
When you make a bomb ass dinner and your kids barely eat it pic.twitter.com/dpHnXIoosC— Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) April 17, 2018
Yes I know I forgot to pick up my kid from school but don’t worry my brain is good and fine, it still remembers all the lyrics to the Moulin Rouge soundtrack I haven’t listened to in 15 years— tragic ally (@TragicAllyHere) April 17, 2018
Quiet down, children. JLo ft. Ja Rule songs are playing on the radio.— MumMumMommyMom🤦🏻♀️ (@tinyandtired) April 19, 2018