The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.
Having kids involved in sports is fun if you like coming home & making dinner at 10pm.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) April 27, 2018
To get back at my kids for asking "Are we there yet?" during long car rides, I'm gonna start asking "Are we done yet?" during their long-ass stories.— SpacedMom (@copymama) April 25, 2018
Every time we dads do something great for our kids, another pocket appears on our cargo shorts.— Jeff (@EddieHarris216) April 24, 2018
I can't seem to find an emoticon of a woman silently weeping next to a pile of unfolded laundry.— the Mom TruthBomb (@momTruthBomb) April 23, 2018
Happy Monday morning. Sorry you forgot about the 24 mini muffins you signed up to send to school with your kid today.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) April 23, 2018
Teen: Mom it's 3pm and I haven't eaten yet.— Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) April 19, 2018
Me: You know you're a 16 year old in a house with a fully stocked fridge right?
Teen: *stares expectantly*
Being a parent is twisted because you never actually feel like a grown-up and yet you constantly expect your children to behave like one.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) April 25, 2018
Before kids: I'll never let my kids eat that garbage.— Ramblin Mama (@ramblinma) April 25, 2018
After kids: "Hi, do you guys sell that cereal that's just the marshmallows?"
1st toddler: Organic everything. Lots of one on one play time.— Real American Dadass (@R_A_Dadass) April 25, 2018
4th toddler: “Here’s a bag of Takis, dude. Do whatever you want, just don’t burn the house down.”
Imagine a sprinkler stuck in the on position and instead of water it’s shooting out words. That’s what it’s like with kids.— MyQuestionableLife (@2questionable) April 25, 2018
Teaching my children about the composting process by emptying the contents of my purse.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 24, 2018
There's no way I'm taking the blame for something my wife thinks the kids did that I actually did.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) April 24, 2018
Pretty sure I could get my kid to do practically anything as long as they think I’m going to make a YouTube video about it.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) April 26, 2018
4yo, urgently: Mom! We need to make a countdown to Christmas! pic.twitter.com/Bn5BqiF5kJ— Kiersten White (@kierstenwhite) April 24, 2018
3-year-old: Can I stare at my lunchbox?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) April 23, 2018
Me: Um, I guess.
3: *stares at her lunchbox*
Another wild night.
Me: Good, the kids are in bed. I can finally get some important stuff done.— Paige Kellerman (@PaigeKellerman) April 24, 2018
*Puts on pjs
*Pours glass of wine
*Googles how tall Bruno Mars is in real life
Bedtime with kids is like that last mile of a marathon. You can almost see the finish line, but it might take you hours to crawl over it.— Janina Maria (@dontlosethekids) April 26, 2018
Today my 7yo asked if we could "please, please get the toilet roll with the dog on the package because dogs love to eat poop."— A Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) April 23, 2018
I really appreciate how patient the two year old’s new friend is. pic.twitter.com/m3FodPdb6a— Dave Learns Dadding (@DaveLearnsToDad) April 24, 2018
A law degree wouldn't help you win an argument with a toddler that a purple crayon is not green.— Walking Outside (@WalkingOutside) April 27, 2018
MY MOM AT 36: wakes up, showers, gets dressed, makes breakfast for whole family, does 2 loads of laundry, heads to work— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) April 25, 2018
ME AT 36: wakes up, mainlines coffee all morning, shares a few memes, whines a bunch about how hard it is being an adult, lets kids eat chips for breakfast