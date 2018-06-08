The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.
Let’s get married and have kids so instead of that pub crawl we got invited to you can make a dinner they will hate while I walk around the house turning off lights.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) June 1, 2018
It’s not a successful play date if it doesn’t end with a parent tossing a crying kid over their shoulder like a sack of potatoes because they don’t want to leave.— SpacedMom (@copymama) June 5, 2018
👦🏼 dada cah i take my shirt off?— Dave Learns Dadding (@DaveLearnsToDad) June 4, 2018
👱🏼♂️ No dude, we’re at the grocery store!
👦🏼 not appopiate here? appopiate at home?
This kid is so ready for swear words.
One minute you’re wild and free and the next you’re just hoping to be able to take a shower without being interrupted 17 different times.— ☕️MacgyveringMom22🍷 (@MacgyveringM22) June 6, 2018
“You’re grounded. And you’re grounded. Now I’m grounded. Your dad is grounded. The whole family is grounded.”— Julie Burton (@ksujulie) June 4, 2018
Summer break, day 10.
It's 6am somewhere!— A Bearer Of Dad News (@HomeWithPeanut) June 6, 2018
~Toddlers waking up at 4am.
Someone on Facebook just posted pictures of her “baby moon” and from what I understand, my husband owes me three tropical vacations.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) June 6, 2018
Kids: Yay! Summer break!— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) June 3, 2018
Me: Look at this Back to School Countdown Calendar I’ve created. EVERYBODY GETS ONE!
Enjoying a leisurely dip in the hotel hot tub? Enjoy it while it lasts cause here comes my kids.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) June 5, 2018
How to summon a mom:— Mommy Cusses (@mommy_cusses) June 6, 2018
*Make a circle with black leggings
*Blast some 90s rap
*Put a Target bullseye in the center
*Start making margaritas
[bones crack as I move]— Jacques Nyemb (@jnyemb) June 5, 2018
ME: I'm too young for this...
KIDDO: [at a distance] YOU'RE NOT YOUNG!
ME: pic.twitter.com/DodBp3uHaa
Our 4 year old is attempting to rub two breadsticks together to start a fire.— dadpression (@Dadpression) June 2, 2018
My boys just ranked everyone in our home from funniest to least funny. They gave me the 5th place spot right behind my 2 year old. There are 5 of us.— Cydni Beer (@themessednest) June 7, 2018
Hey parents who are complaining because their kids have been home from school for 4 whole days- my oldest is three. She's been home for 1,272 days straight.— Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) June 7, 2018
8-year-old: When do we have to go back to school?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) June 7, 2018
Me: Two months.
8: Too soon.
Life hack: If you tell the pizza delivery person "Thanks so much, you're making our Pajama Day awesome!" when you and your toddler answer the door in pj's, you transform from the mom who couldn't get her shit together into the fun mom who hosts theme days.— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) June 5, 2018
Because parents deserve to have a little fun too pic.twitter.com/DzMBgpdz2E— HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) June 2, 2018
My daughter’s favorite thing to do is use up all the tape.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) June 3, 2018
9: I can't run.— Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) June 7, 2018
9: (runs down street after ice cream truck): I AMMMMMM USAINNNN BOLLLLT!