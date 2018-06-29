PARENTING
06/29/2018 01:44 pm ET

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week, June 22 To June 29

"Sorry I’m late, had to wait for my toddler to go through the 5 stages of grief putting on a pair of pants."
headshot
By Hollis Miller

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Cute Kid Notes
headshot
Hollis Miller
Social Media Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Parenting Funny Tweets Funniest Tweets From Parents
The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week, June 22 To June 29
CONVERSATIONS