PARENTING
07/27/2018 10:37 am ET

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (July 21-27)

"80% of taking your kids on vacation is keeping them out of gift shops."
headshot
By Taylor Pittman

Kids may say the darndest things, but parents tweet about them in the funniest ways. So each week, we round up the most hilarious 280-character quips from moms and dads to spread the joy.

Scroll down to read the latest batch, and follow @HuffPostParents on Twitter for more.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Cute Kid Notes
headshot
Taylor Pittman
Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Parenting Twitter Funniest Tweets Parenting Tweets
The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week (July 21-27)
CONVERSATIONS