Parenting: Where the coffee’s always cold and the beer’s always warm.— Paige Kellerman (@PaigeKellerman) July 31, 2018
Dad will you help me with this?— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 1, 2018
-My daughter showing me her summer reading list on the day before she goes back to school.
Someone rang our doorbell and my son said, “Time to put on pants!”— Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) August 3, 2018
Family vacations be like, oh you love your kids? Prove it, bitch, sleep in a double bed with three of them.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) August 1, 2018
My 5 y/o did a giggling backward somersault out of his bed meanwhile I won’t be fully awake until just before lunch— Bunmi Laditan (@HonestToddler) August 3, 2018
The real life events aren’t always in a category. pic.twitter.com/ARebRCJfKR— No Idea: Daddy Blog (@byclintedwards) August 2, 2018
Tonight’s dinner of pancakes & tater tots is brought to you by “I didn’t feel like going to the grocery store.”— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) July 30, 2018
8yo: Dad, can I eat on the couch?— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) July 31, 2018
Me: Sure, as long as you're carefu-
8yo: I spilled my drink
Me: Of course
Prepare your spouse for parenthood by waking them up at 3 AM to tell them it’s not raining and then demand some cheese.— ☕️MacgyveringMom22🍷 (@MacgyveringM22) July 31, 2018
The word “precocious” would be completely unnecessary if people got over their squeamishness about calling children assholes.— Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 28, 2018
Our four year old just refused a zucchini muffin because he says it's filled with grass.— dadpression (@Dadpression) July 30, 2018
Motherhood is finally getting to take a relaxing bath and someone immediately deciding they need to poop in the bathroom you’re in.— Ramblin Mama (@ramblinma) July 30, 2018
The experience of giving birth has taught me so much, like how to labor-breathe through stress of buckling my toddler into his car seat.— MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) July 30, 2018
[registering the kids for school]— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) August 1, 2018
Wife: The school wants us to verify our address.
Me: Tell them no returns.
I’m a parent. My hobbies include watching fresh produce rot in my fridge, and telling my kids that they should have done what I asked the first time.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) August 2, 2018
In order for my baby to sleep comfortably, the room must be filled with the sound of a barge going through a rain storm, and some crickets. 🙄 #soundengineer #momlife— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) July 31, 2018
Husband: *parallel parks the minivan in a tight spot in one try*— Jessie (@mommajessiec) July 31, 2018
Me: *ovulates*
Real questions my kids get out of bed to ask at 10pm: “Mom, do you have any twigs I can use?”— Ashley Austrew (@ashleyaustrew) July 31, 2018
They say there’s no way to tell from childhood who will become a psychopath but I just saw a kid eat breakfast cereal with water and I’ll be keeping my eye on him.— HowToBeADad (@HowToBeADad) July 31, 2018
4-year-old: “Mommy, play the song by Taylor Swift about the boy that was mean.”— Mommy Owl (@Lhlodder) July 30, 2018
Me: *Plays song*
4: “Not this one. The other one.”
Me: *Plays song*
4: “The other one.”
Me: *Plays song*
4: “The other one.”
247 songs later...
4: “The other one.”