She’s the Thelma to your Louise, the gin to your tonic and the yin to your yang.

If you’re looking for a reason to celebrate your patriarchy-smashing BFF, you’re in luck. National Best Friends Day is June 8, which means it’s the perfect time to thank her for being your brunch companion, workout partner and unpaid therapist.

In honor of National Best Friend Day, here are 40 perfect gifts destined for your one and only BFF:

1 "We Should Have Our Own Show" Card Etsy // SadShop $5, get it here

2 "I Am Very Busy" Mini Notebook Bando $12, get it here

3 "Success Story" T-Shirt Bando $38, get it here

4 "Overthinker" Fringe Banner Etsy // FunCult $44, get it here

5 Underwater Camera Bando $20, get it here

6 "Thanks For Being My Unpaid Therapist" Card Etsy // CheekyZebraCardShop $4, get it here

7 "Strong Female Lead" T-Shirt Etsy // ElloElloStore $20+, get it here

8 Custom Face Magnets Etsy // KitAtlas $18+, get it here

9 I Dew Care Sugar Kitten Hydrating Holographic Peel-Off Mask Urban Outfitters $23, get it here

10 Feminist With A To-Do List Etsy // wordforwordfactory $24, get it here

11 Thelma and Louise BFF Pins Etsy // MadeAuGold $15, get them here

12 Saint Amy and Saint Tina Prayer Candle Set Etsy // BlasphemeBout $15, get it here

13 "Nothing Illegal In Here" Pouch Etsy // PamelaBarskyShop $16.50, get it here

14 "Mouthy Feminist" Bracelet Etsy // CynicalRedhead $18, get it here

15 Farm-Fresh Bouquets Bouqs Starting at $36, get it here

16 "Squad Goals" Card Etsy // nocturnalpaper $4, get it here

17 Missing You Long Distance Gift Box Etsy // PeaceOrganics $50, get it here

18 Custom Stamped Ring ABLE $34, get it here

19 "Thanks For Being My Work BFF" Card Etsy // KnottyCards $4.50, get it here

20 Embroidered Baseball Cap Etsy // WildflowerandCompany $20, get it here

21 "I Hate Everyone But Us" Card Etsy // FadedGardenias $4, get it here

22 Living Single Art Print Poster Etsy // GNODpop $14+, get it here

23 Motivational Water Bottle Uncommon Goods $20, get it here

24 Lounge Pajama Set Target $20, get it here

25 "I Was Told There'd Be Wine" Gym Bag Bando $35, get it here

26 8-In-1 Stainless Steel Manicure/Pedicure Kit Jet $8, get it here

27 Homesick Candle Uncommon Goods $30, get it here

28 "Out Of Office" T-Shirt Bando $38, get it here

29 Anywhere Travel Guide Uncommon Goods $13, get it here

30 "No Bad Days" Beach Towel Bando $68, get it here

31 Birth Month Flower Necklace Uncommon Goods $48, get it here

32 "Wish You Were Here" Eye Mask Bando $18, get it here

33 Ghost Friends Card Etsy // OrigiartDesigns $4+, get it here

34 Rose Gold Scalloped Heart Sunglasses Bando $15, get it here

35 "You're My Favorite Bitch To Bitch About Bitches With" Card Etsy // SimplySaidPaperCo $4.50, get it here

36 Broad City Minimalist TV Poster Etsy // TheFilmArtist $11+, get it here

37 Travel Passport Wallet Amazon $15, get it here

38 "You're The Rachel To My Monica" Mug Etsy // TheGiftableGoodies $14+, get it here

39 Luxie Rose Gold Complete Fash Brush Set Nordstrom $65, get it here

40 External Battery Charger Power Bank Jet $11.50, get it here