06/26/2018 02:33 pm ET

20 Spot-On Gifts For First-Time Parents Who Have A Sense Of Humor

“Nothing you do as a parent will ever be good enough for the people on the internet.”
By Brittany Nims
FatCamera via Getty Images

If there’s one thing first-time parents know, it’s that they have a lot to learn. But the one thing that’ll make this whole parenting thing easier is having a good sense of humor about its ups and downs.

You might go entire days without talking to another adult. You’ll definitely get peed on. And, yes, at some point you’ll walk around with vomit on you that doesn’t belong to you. It’s hard and exhausting work, but being a parent is also hilariously rewarding.

That’s why we’ve found some spot-on gifts for those new parents who take everything day by day and aren’t afraid to enjoy a good laugh about it all.

Below, 20 spot-on gifts for new parents who have a sense of humor: 

  • 1 "Plot Twist" Onesie
    $11, get it here.
    Etsy // itsawonderstorm
    $11
  • 2 "Nothing You Do As A Parent..." Card
    $4, get it here.
    Etsy // VeronicaDearly
    $4
  • 3 Baby Crap Tote Bag
    $9, get it here.
    Etsy // GagaKidz
    $9
  • 4 "I'm The Reason We're Late" Onesie
    $20, get it here.
    Etsy // ThePineTorch
    $20
  • 5 Mustachifier
    $10, get it here.
    Uncommon Goods
    $10
  • 6 Pee Pee Teepees
    $11, get them here.
    Uncommon Goods
    $11
  • 7 "But Will Your Baby Be As Instagrammable As This?" Card
    $5, get it here.
    Etsy // VoiceBoxSentiments
    $5
  • 8 "Don't Knock" New Baby Sign
    $18, get it here.
    Etsy // LilybelsUK
    $18
  • 9 "Don't Grab My Rolls" Sushi Onesie
    $17+, get it here.
    Etsy // BellaLexiBoutique
    $17+
  • 10 "In Memory Of When I Could Sleep In" Mug
    $10.75+, get it here.
    Etsy // sugarspoonmugs
    $10.75+
  • 11 "I Can't Wait To Teach Your Baby Its First Swear Word" Card
    $5, get it here.
    Etsy // LovePaperRainbow
    $5
  • 12 Fred Buff Baby Dumbbell Baby Rattle
    $12, get it here.
    Amazon
    $12
  • 13 "Go The F*ck To Sleep" Print
    $12+, get it here.
    Etsy // PrintNoire
    $12+
  • 14 Tortilla Baby Swaddle And Cap
    $48, get it here.
    Uncommon Goods
    $48
  • 15 "I Still Live With My Parents" Onesie
    $12.50, get it here.
    Etsy // SassAndTootsBoutique
    $12.50
  • 16 Taco Booties
    $25, get it here.
    Uncommon Goods
    $25
  • 17 "Shit Just Got Real" Card
    $6, get it here.
    Etsy // PersonalPaperHugs
    $6
  • 18 "Go The F*ck To Sleep" by Adam Mansbach
    $12, get it here.
    Jet
    $12
  • 19 "Please Sleep" Nursery Cross Stitch
    $90+, get it here.
    Etsy // thepinandneedle
    $90+
  • 20 "Locally Brewed" Onesie
    $17+, get it here.
    Etsy // BittyandBoho
    $17+

