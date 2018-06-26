20 Spot-On Gifts For First-Time Parents Who Have A Sense Of Humor

If there’s one thing first-time parents know, it’s that they have a lot to learn. But the one thing that’ll make this whole parenting thing easier is having a good sense of humor about its ups and downs.

You might go entire days without talking to another adult. You’ll definitely get peed on. And, yes, at some point you’ll walk around with vomit on you that doesn’t belong to you. It’s hard and exhausting work, but being a parent is also hilariously rewarding.

That’s why we’ve found some spot-on gifts for those new parents who take everything day by day and aren’t afraid to enjoy a good laugh about it all.

Below, 20 spot-on gifts for new parents who have a sense of humor:

1 "Plot Twist" Onesie Etsy // itsawonderstorm $11, get it here

2 "Nothing You Do As A Parent..." Card Etsy // VeronicaDearly $4, get it here

3 Baby Crap Tote Bag Etsy // GagaKidz $9, get it here

4 "I'm The Reason We're Late" Onesie Etsy // ThePineTorch $20, get it here

5 Mustachifier Uncommon Goods $10, get it here

6 Pee Pee Teepees Uncommon Goods $11, get them here

7 "But Will Your Baby Be As Instagrammable As This?" Card Etsy // VoiceBoxSentiments $5, get it here

8 "Don't Knock" New Baby Sign Etsy // LilybelsUK $18, get it here

9 "Don't Grab My Rolls" Sushi Onesie Etsy // BellaLexiBoutique $17+, get it here

10 "In Memory Of When I Could Sleep In" Mug Etsy // sugarspoonmugs $10.75+, get it here

11 "I Can't Wait To Teach Your Baby Its First Swear Word" Card Etsy // LovePaperRainbow $5, get it here

12 Fred Buff Baby Dumbbell Baby Rattle Amazon $12, get it here

13 "Go The F*ck To Sleep" Print Etsy // PrintNoire $12+, get it here

14 Tortilla Baby Swaddle And Cap Uncommon Goods $48, get it here

15 "I Still Live With My Parents" Onesie Etsy // SassAndTootsBoutique $12.50, get it here

16 Taco Booties Uncommon Goods $25, get it here

17 "Shit Just Got Real" Card Etsy // PersonalPaperHugs $6, get it here

18 "Go The F*ck To Sleep" by Adam Mansbach Jet $12, get it here

19 "Please Sleep" Nursery Cross Stitch Etsy // thepinandneedle $90+, get it here

20 "Locally Brewed" Onesie Etsy // BittyandBoho $17+, get it here