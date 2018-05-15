32 Tweets That Capture The Hilarity Of Life As A Married Person

Romantic vacations, fun date nights and amazing sex make up only a very small portion of a marriage. The rest is grocery shopping, laundry and trying desperately to drown out the sound of your partner chewing.
But with the right attitude, even the annoying day-to-day antics can be pretty darn amusing. Below, we’ve collected 32 tweets about married life that are as honest as they are hilarious.
-
1
I’ve been married to my wife for 10 years.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) May 12, 2018
My father-in-law just gave me his Wi-Fi password.
I'm finally in the family.
-
2
Watching the ritual of the wife transferring the contents of the old purse to the new purse. Each item carefully considered. "Is this worthy of the new purse or am I done with this?"— Jack Boot (@IamJackBoot) May 5, 2018
-
3
*Sneezes*— Jessie (@mommajessiec) May 14, 2018
Dating: Bless you
Engaged: You’re adorable
Married: We need to talk
-
4
It’s pretty fun how we hit our sexual prime about the same time our husbands start tucking their shirts into their cargo shorts— OldCardigan (@MizzusT) May 7, 2018
-
5
My wife just asked for help finding something and now I have to walk around this Home Depot pretending I don’t know her.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) April 13, 2018
-
6
[leaving a smash mouth concert]— phteven (@PhriendlyCody) May 11, 2018
wife: did you really think they'd play "All-Star" for an entire hour?
me: *visibly agitated* i guess not
-
7
My husband has started hovering his hand over the horn at red lights and his transition into an old man is now complete.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) May 10, 2018
-
8
Sent my husband to the store & then turned off my phone because it’s time to teach independence.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) May 7, 2018
-
9
There's no way I'm taking the blame for something my wife thinks the kids did that I actually did.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) April 24, 2018
-
10
90% of marriage is one person looking for something where the other said it would be and yelling that it’s not there— Josh (@iwearaonesie) April 30, 2018
-
11
My husband got himself a long sleeve swim shirt which will provide him protection from the sun and the ladies.— Jessie (@mommajessiec) April 22, 2018
-
12
Is he even a husband if he's not waiting until thirty minutes before the party to start pressure washing the patio?— your mom (@eff_yeah_steph) May 5, 2018
-
13
Remember When This Hoodie Used To Be Mine: A Marriage Memoir— Dinosaur Boogers (@DinosaurBoogers) April 19, 2018
-
14
Husband: is everything ok?— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) April 30, 2018
Me: [locked in a broom closet with a box of wine and a sheet cake] why do you ask
-
15
Sure a sense of humor is important but marry you somebody who knows plumbing bc that's forever.— Mary (@AnniemuMary) May 10, 2018
-
16
Me to my husband: Why don't you ever buy me flowers?— Ramblin Mama (@ramblinma) May 11, 2018
Me to myself when I see a dude buying flowers: What'd this motherfucker do?
-
17
My wife just came into the room and plopped down on the couch with a bag of popcorn to chew loudly and ruin my life.— Christopher Layton (@LaytesAgain) April 30, 2018
-
18
Me: hey Babe, I got you something— Oops!...I Dad It Again (@NewDadNotes) May 8, 2018
Wife: it better not be that turtle I told you not to buy
Me: that turtle? [covering her ears] her name is Shellanor Roosevelt
-
19
New couple:— The Funtastic Mr. Fitz (@UnFitz) May 9, 2018
“Your voice is so musical”
Married couple:
“Your voice is like a cross between bagpipes and a kazoo”
-
20
I’m not sure how my husband makes it anywhere without me in the passenger seat frantically warning him he’s about to get into an accident.— Ash (@EmberToAsh) April 12, 2018
-
21
Sees a couple holding hands, and staring lovingly into each other's eyes.— Jeff (@EddieHarris216) May 3, 2018
Me: Aww...They're not married.
-
22
“Alexa, settle an argument between me and my wife”— TheAlexNevil, Unfluencer. (@TheAlexNevil) May 14, 2018
*Alexa self-terminates
-
23
I pretend I am texting a mistress after dinner because I refuse to admit to my wife that I need a calculator to calculate the tip of a check.— The Baron (@baronvonbike) January 3, 2018
-
24
Only 2,000 more times of asking my wife and I will finally remember where we keep the tape.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) May 10, 2018
-
25
I can tell if I’m in good standing at home by how loudly the pots and pans get put away.— Dad in Brief™ (@Dad_in_Brief) May 2, 2018
-
26
The best part of the weekend is hearing what my wife has planned for me.— Amish PornStar™ (@AmishPornStar1) April 28, 2018
-
27
WIFE: Oh darn I have a loose thread on my sweater.— Tommytoughstuff (@Tommytoughstuff) June 23, 2017
ME: (waiting for the right time to tell her I bought a sword) Allow me m' lady.
-
28
Husband told one of the kids to shut the patio door cuz "we're not trying to air condition the whole neighborhood" and a pair of white New Balance sneakers magically grew around his feet— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) May 4, 2018
-
29
I write fake chores on my to-do list just to scribble them out, then my husband thinks I do more.— 🎭ᑌᖇᔕᑌᒪᗩ🎭 (@3sunzzz) April 24, 2018
-
30
my puppy is curled up in my lap, snoring softly and occasionally farting, like a tiny husband.— Gronk’s Mom AKA Chun Li (@_Lazy_Madonna_) April 26, 2018
-
31
My husband fixed the shower & is gloating at his efforts like he should be awarded a trophy.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) May 5, 2018
I birthed your children. I will always win.
-
32
If your wife tells you “We’d be terrible partners on The Amazing Race” it’s a term of affection, right?— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) May 13, 2018