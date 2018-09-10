27 Tweets You'll Find Really Funny Once You've Been Married A Long Time

After two people have been married for some time, they know each other pretty darn well — their quirks, their triggers, their good habits and their not-so-great ones too. (We’re looking at you, husband who never replaces the toilet paper roll.)
But some of those weird or annoying things your spouse does ― whether it’s screaming at the TV during football season or eating from your secret candy stash ― are surprisingly universal.
Below, we’ve compiled 27 relatable tweets that get funnier the longer you’ve been married.
-
1
My wife can spot me dropping a single crumb anywhere in our house from 50 feet away but her car looks like a Starbucks exploded inside of it.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) September 9, 2018
-
2
Wife: I'm behind on my sleep. I need to catch up.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) July 17, 2018
Me: How much more do you need?
Wife: Just a year. Maybe two.
-
3
WHY WON'T THOSE FOOTBALL PLAYERS LISTEN TO THE EXCELLENT ADVICE MY HUSBAND IS SCREAMING AT THEM?— JPo (@Peauxtassium) September 9, 2018
-
4
No thanks, THIS IS US. If I wanted my wife to cry before going to bed, I’d remind her that she forgot to make the kids’ lunches.— Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) September 7, 2018
-
5
Before getting married, I didn't know there's a wrong way to breathe.— karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) July 31, 2018
-
6
Can somebody PLEASE make my husband stop referring to blueberries as bloobs?— Aη∂ι (@AlmightyBored) July 2, 2018
-
7
What’s it called when you agree to do something your wife asks you to do but still get in trouble for making the wrong facial expression when you agree to do it?— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) September 2, 2018
-
8
"Look, I'm wearing a shirt without holes in it"— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) August 30, 2018
- Me, trying to impress my wife
-
9
Dating: I would climb the highest mountain for you, swim the deepest ocean, etc..— Joel (@joeljeffrey) August 20, 2018
Married: I love you, but not enough to change the toilet paper roll.
-
10
Husband finished lecturing the kids about keeping their windows shut cuz the AC was on and his cargo shorts sprouted 4 new pockets— Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) September 7, 2018
-
11
wife: [watching the news] some idiot tried to fight a squid at the aquarium— andrew (@AndrewChamings) August 30, 2018
me: [covered in ink] maybe the squid was being a dick
-
12
Alexa, why does my husband ask me questions he could just ask you instead?— Jo 💫 (@Just__J0) August 21, 2018
-
13
I told my wife I saw a huge spider crawl into our basement pantry so my secret stash of Twix should safe for a couple weeks.— Kent Graham (@KentWGraham) September 1, 2018
-
14
My husband claims I’m driving him to an early grave, which is clearly ridiculous because nobody has ever been early to anything I’ve driven them to.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) September 7, 2018
-
15
You’d think for $40 they’d be able to cut anything but apparently my wife’s expensive craft scissors are not for opening ice pops.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) September 5, 2018
-
16
[After my wife ate my bag of M&Ms I was saving for later]— Jon (@ArfMeasures) July 23, 2018
Wife: You're being so over-dramatic
Me *texting her back from motel room* am I
-
17
Me, “There’s a warning light on in my car.”— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) September 1, 2018
Husband, “What does it say?”
Me, “It’s just a picture of an oblong thing.”
H, “The engine?”
Me, “It looks more like a submarine.”
H, “WHY WOULD THERE BE A SUBMARINE WARNING?”
Me, “Exactly what I thought. We are so connected.”
-
18
Marriage 1st Year.— Momarazzi. (@Mirimade) September 6, 2018
Husband: Hey, beautiful, I’ve got candles lit and sexy music, ready for a night of romance?
Me: *blushes*
Marriage 6th Year:
Husband: The kids are asleep, wanna have sex real quick?
Me: I literally just poured the milk on my cereal.
-
19
After 22 years my best marriage advice is don't marry someone who sets his two phones and alarm clock to go off at 5min intervals and then always hits snooze for at least an hour.— Elisabeth. (@YourMomsucksTho) September 3, 2018
-
20
Wife: I'm going to the store. Need anything?— New Lettuce (@newLettuce) September 4, 2018
Me: Get some uhhh [can't remember the name Aquafresh] Neapolitan toothpaste
-
21
If I ever want to make sure my husband won't see something, I put it at the bottom of the stairs with the pile of stuff to be taken up.— Walking Outside (@WalkingOutside) August 1, 2018
-
22
My wife just lost her shit trying to prove to the computer that she's not a robot. How is everyone else's day going?— Kent Graham (@KentWGraham) September 9, 2018
-
23
Wife: Why are you so glum?— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) September 1, 2018
Me: It's September 1st.
Wife: I'm sorry you never got a Hogwarts letter.
Me: Maybe it's just running 22 years late.
-
24
My wife says we have a Ninja mixer, but I've never seen it.— Apathetic activist (@coketruck76) August 30, 2018
-
25
If at first I don't succeed, I do it the way my wife told me.— Dad in Brief™ (@dad_in_brief) July 25, 2018
-
26
How people walk when they’re:— Josh (@iwearaonesie) August 17, 2018
DATING *holding hands*
ENGAGED *arms locked*
MARRIED *one person is pointing out all the parking spots I missed*
-
27
I get my 10,000 steps every day just by walking around the house turning off the lights my wife and kids left on.— Joel (@joeljeffrey) August 12, 2018