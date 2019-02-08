Sybil Hicks’ death was announced by her children in the most amusing way.

They penned a first-person obituary for their beloved mother in which they pretended that she boasted about finally having “the smoking hot body I have always wanted … having been cremated.”

The tongue-in-cheek tribute for the late Baysville, Ontario, woman — who died at age 81 on Feb. 2 — appeared in The Hamilton Spectator newspaper this week.

The last word. Obit in today’s @TheSpec “I finally have the smoking hot body I have always wanted...having been cremated.” pic.twitter.com/YQFOjRJjL8 — Jim Poling (@PolingRecord) February 5, 2019

“Mom was never boring,” Hicks’ daughter, Barb Drummond, told Yahoo Lifestyle, explaining the obituary. “Mom lived large. She would do anything for anyone. It was rare for Mom not to have a smile on her face. Mom was always ready for a laugh. “

The witty obit also said Hicks left behind “my loving husband, Ron Hicks, whom I often affectionately referred to as a ‘Horse’s Ass,’” stated which of her children “whom I tolerated over the years” was her favorite, and lamented not being around to see “my sweetest grandchildren” grow up “to be the incredible people they are meant to be.”