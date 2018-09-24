'Non-Voters Anonymous' Is A Safe Space To Realize You Seriously Need To Vote

It’s possible there’s more at stake in this year’s midterm elections than there has been for most elections in recent memory. You can admit it if you’ve never voted before — but it’s time to make a change.

Billy Eichner, Mandy Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Randall Park and Darren Criss star in a Funny Or Die video about “Non-Voters Anonymous,” a meeting place where people can be open and honest about why they haven’t voted in the past.

Don’t know where you’re polling place is? Think it’s boring? Not sure if you’re even allowed? These are all things you don’t have to be ashamed to talk about at Non-Voters Anonymous.