Check Out The Hilarious Device That Lets Racists Sleep At Night

It’s a tough time for racists ― alleged and otherwise. From the University of Alabama sorority sister who got the boot for her hate-filled videos, to the leader of the free world being dubbed the R-word for reportedly labeling some countries as “shitholes,” how’s a bigot to sleep?
Funny Or Die came up with the answer in the spoof ad, above: It’s the Aryan 2 white-noise sleep machine. Now, racists can welcome the sandman with the “soothing sounds of intolerance” from Richard Spencer, Alex Jones and President Donald Trump.
“Don’t let equality keep you up at night,” the voiceover says.