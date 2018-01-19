Check Out The Hilarious Device That Lets Racists Sleep At Night

It’s a tough time for racists ― alleged and otherwise. From the University of Alabama sorority sister who got the boot for her hate-filled videos, to the leader of the free world being dubbed the R-word for reportedly labeling some countries as “shitholes,” how’s a bigot to sleep?

Funny Or Die came up with the answer in the spoof ad, above: It’s the Aryan 2 white-noise sleep machine. Now, racists can welcome the sandman with the “soothing sounds of intolerance” from Richard Spencer, Alex Jones and President Donald Trump.