21 Tweets From A Mom Who Really Gets This Whole Parenting Thing

Funny kid quotes? Check. Ridiculous demands from toddlers? Check. Gross surprises in your shoes? Yep, check. Yelisa, a mom of two in Florida, covers it all in her parenting tweets.

A year ago, Yelisa, who is known as Mother Playlist online (a nod to her love of music), started regularly tweeting about the daily shenanigans of her daughters, who are now 4 years old and 14 months. She has more than 1,500 followers keeping track of her funny parenting commentary. Yelisa, who requested her last name be withheld to protect her privacy, told HuffPost she turned to Twitter as an outlet after becoming a stay-at-home mom.

One of my favorite moments with my children is when I hold them close, look at them with loving eyes, and say "I told you so." — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) September 17, 2017

Joking that her hilarious tweets are her “little babies,” Yelisa said she doesn’t have a favorite, but she does enjoy commenting on both the highs and lows of parenting.

“It’s kind of like a mix,” she said. “I think parenting is such a smorgasbord of stuff that’s happening, and my tweets could come from anything like something funny my kids say or do or something just really wacky at dinnertime.”

Yelisa, who also makes memes on her Instagram and Facebook pages, has found a close community of other social media users turning to their experiences as parents to create funny posts.

“It’s a great community to be a part of because it’s not as much, ‘You should be doing this as a parent,’” she told HuffPost, adding later, “Everyone has just been incredibly nice and very friendly. We have our direct message groups and we chat a little bit.”

Within that community, Yelisa’s tweets certainly stand out. Here are 20 more of them that hilariously sum up her life as a parent:

Why are you licking the bottom of your feet?!!

-is something I have to rage-ask

now that I’m a parent. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) January 26, 2018

I’m at my most hopeful when I pack a book to read for a family vacation. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) November 12, 2017

For science... how many bananas will you have to consume because your toddler demanded them and then refused to eat them? — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) January 26, 2018

Paparazzi yelling my name for a picture on the red carpet, but it's just my kids screaming for snacks when I walk into the room. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) August 16, 2017

The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing my kids that YouTube only works when they let me take a nap. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) January 18, 2018

If you enjoy listening to your kids repeatedly yell “I can’t see!”, then you should definitely take them for drive around the neighborhood to look at Christmas displays. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) December 19, 2017

I love my 4yo. But when she yells "mom your legs are so hairy!" in the middle of a crowded mall, I have no choice but to deny all relation. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) October 10, 2017

*calls psychic hotline to find out when will my baby sleep through the night.* — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) August 25, 2017

[library]

Me: There are many books to read and learn from. Pick one and let’s read it together.

4yo: Ok...This one.

Me: (opens book and realizes how much reading I’ll have to do)

No good, try again. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) November 16, 2017

Welcome to parenthood.

Christmas is now a shitshow. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) December 18, 2017

If you think you can handle finding Mac n Cheese inside of your favorite shoes, then parenting is right for you. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) October 27, 2017

My nightstand is just piled with stuff to give my toddler to play with so I can keep her in bed longer. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) October 19, 2017

Have kids so you can forget to lock the bathroom door and your kid can walk in performing "magic tricks" that you have to applaud to or else — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) August 22, 2017

*googles “how to get a flat tummy after pregnancy” while eating a sleeve of Oreo cookies. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) November 29, 2017

My friend was like “I’m having one of those days where I can’t focus and can’t get anything done” and I was like “you had a baby???!!!” — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) November 17, 2017

My kid actually hurried up when I said hurry up and I'm just gonna ride this wave of power for the next 10 minutes. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) November 13, 2017

Family vacations are great if you want to know what it feels like to count down the hours until bedtime in a different city. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) November 11, 2017

Parenting is repeatedly asking tiny humans if they're listening to you until you just don't care if they aren't listening to you. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) October 19, 2017

Peekaboo was probably invented by a mom that was trying to wish the mess in her house away. — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) January 29, 2018