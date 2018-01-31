21 Tweets From A Mom Who Really Gets This Whole Parenting Thing

Funny kid quotes? Check. Ridiculous demands from toddlers? Check. Gross surprises in your shoes? Yep, check. Yelisa, a mom of two in Florida, covers it all in her parenting tweets.
A year ago, Yelisa, who is known as Mother Playlist online (a nod to her love of music), started regularly tweeting about the daily shenanigans of her daughters, who are now 4 years old and 14 months. She has more than 1,500 followers keeping track of her funny parenting commentary. Yelisa, who requested her last name be withheld to protect her privacy, told HuffPost she turned to Twitter as an outlet after becoming a stay-at-home mom.
Joking that her hilarious tweets are her “little babies,” Yelisa said she doesn’t have a favorite, but she does enjoy commenting on both the highs and lows of parenting.
“It’s kind of like a mix,” she said. “I think parenting is such a smorgasbord of stuff that’s happening, and my tweets could come from anything like something funny my kids say or do or something just really wacky at dinnertime.”
Yelisa, who also makes memes on her Instagram and Facebook pages, has found a close community of other social media users turning to their experiences as parents to create funny posts.
“It’s a great community to be a part of because it’s not as much, ‘You should be doing this as a parent,’” she told HuffPost, adding later, “Everyone has just been incredibly nice and very friendly. We have our direct message groups and we chat a little bit.”
Within that community, Yelisa’s tweets certainly stand out. Here are 20 more of them that hilariously sum up her life as a parent: