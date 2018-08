For moms who choose to breastfeed, the struggle can be so real.

We turned to the comedic parents of Twitter to sum up the experience of nursing, from dealing with a wiggly baby to tackling late-night and early-morning sessions and more.

Here are a handful of hilarious tweets about breastfeeding from moms (and even a few funny observations from dads).

Still can't believe nobody's ever made a horror movie about breastfeeding a teething baby. — Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) September 16, 2017

When you're a nursing mom, every bath you take is a milk bath. — Court (@Discourt) February 3, 2012

The song "Gone, Gone, Gone" but about my breasts after nursing two kids past their first birthdays. — Life📌UɴPιɴтereѕтιɴɢ (@LifeUnPinterest) September 3, 2017

Trying on a bra while nursing:(.)(.)

"OMG. Look at my BOOBS!!!"

Trying on a bra after nursing:[.][.]

"OMG. Look at my boobs." — MyMomologue (@MyMomologue) November 3, 2015

My 9 mo-old daughter slaps me in the face while I'm breastfeeding her. Ingrate. — Dara Tafakari (@TrulyTafakari) December 23, 2016

I let my 1yo have Oreos for breakfast because I'm an awesome mom. Also I'm nursing and have to pee SO bad and I can't move to stop him. — Court (@Discourt) December 29, 2011

It's a good thing nursing mothers have two nipples so the baby can nurse one boob while titty twisting the other. — Walking Outside (@WalkingOutside) July 15, 2017

3-year-old: *hands my breastfeeding wife a Hershey's bar*



Wife: Well, thank you. What's this for?



3: The baby wants chocolate milk. — James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) December 5, 2015

Evie: My bear is hungry.

Me: Ok, let's get bear some food.

Evie: She needs your milk.

Me: I'm not breastfeeding your teddy bear. — Melanie Dale (@UnexpectedMel) May 23, 2014

Everyone: You'll lose so much weight while breastfeeding.



Me: Hahahaha... I eat every 45 minutes! — MotherPlaylist (@MotherPlaylist) April 10, 2017

Dropped a Dorito on my son while nursing. He's asleep now, so I'll just leave it.



Jk it's cool ranch, obviously I'm gonna eat that sucker. — Lauren Mullen (@DraggingFeeties) July 19, 2016

My son just told me he thought a nursing pad was a place where all the nurses hung out. — Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) June 26, 2014

Nursing is healthy for my baby, and I reap the benefits as well.



Like having my boobs bit and my eyes poked. — Walking Outside (@WalkingOutside) February 22, 2016

It's funny how the sight of a baby's first tooth can elicit completely different reactions from a dad and a breastfeeding mom. — Doyin Richards (@daddydoinwork) January 11, 2014