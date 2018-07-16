Furniture deals may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you hear it’s Prime Day, but maybe it should be. As part of the day-and-a-half event of deals, you’ll find tons of bargains on items for your home and lifestyle, like a sweet Instant Pot deal, a 55-inch 4K TV under $650, and, yup, even sex toys.

Whether you’re trying to refresh your bedroom with some new linens or looking for a new sectional for your living room, you’ll find up to 30 percent off Amazon’s private-label brands like Rivet and Stone & Beam for furniture and home decor, as well as deals on AmazonBasics like bedding, kitchen and office products, and electronic accessories.

Have a look at some of the best options for furniture and home decor deals below: