Redecorating your home can quickly become a budget-breaking endeavor, especially when the shipping and delivery price tags are added onto your checkout total.

Fortunately, there are so many effortless ways you can save on buying new furniture ― in addition to shopping at budget-friendly home decor sites . With a keen eye, and a penchant for sniffing out coupon codes, you can snag free or relatively inexpensive shipping all across the internet just in time for your next big home purchase.

We’ve culled through a handful of popular furniture sites to find the ones with the best shipping rates, as well as furniture sites that offer free shipping. Check out our finds below, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.