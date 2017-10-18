Moving? Here Are 7 Sites To Buy Furniture That's Easy To Move

The last thing you want to think about when it comes to your brand new couch or mattress is how you’re going to get it into your walk-up apartment or through your tiny doorway.

But, unfortunately, the ability to move pieces into and out of our homes is a big factor in how and where we shop for furniture. The good news is we live in innovative times, and that means there’s a new wave of furniture designs that make it faster and easier for you to enjoy your new furniture ― without breaking your back or your wallet in the process.

If you’re living the nomadic lifestyle, then modular furniture is the name of the game. Whether you’re opting for a bed-in-a-box, a sectional sofa with moving parts that come in boxes, or an easy-to-assemble bookshelf, modular furniture is lightweight, moveable and easy to store and build between moves.

Here are 7 brands that create modular furniture that'll will make coming and going a breeze