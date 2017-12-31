Crazed Furry Cookie Thief Goes Squirrelly On Cops

Police officers in the New York village of Brockport were prepared for just about anything when they were called about a ferocious cookie thief in a neighborhood home last week. Body cams switched on, they stepped carefully into the kitchen and instantly spotted a furtive shape plummet from a cabinet.
Suddenly, Rocky the flying squirrel slammed directly into one of the officers before skittering down the hall — then bopped back into the kitchen. No harm done. The cops were laughing uproariously.
Rocky was eventually captured — and released back into the great outdoors of Brockport unharmed.
“Brockport police will always go the extra mile to help their residents,” the department quipped on its Facebook page.
One Brockport citizen responded: “Wild.”