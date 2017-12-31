WEIRD NEWS
12/31/2017 11:18 pm ET Updated 14 minutes ago

Crazed Furry Cookie Thief Goes Squirrelly On Cops

This body cam video is nuts.

By Mary Papenfuss

Police officers in the New York village of Brockport were prepared for just about anything when they were called about a ferocious cookie thief in a neighborhood home last week. Body cams switched on, they stepped carefully into the kitchen and instantly spotted a furtive shape plummet from a cabinet. 

Suddenly, Rocky the flying squirrel slammed directly into one of the officers before skittering down the hall — then bopped back into the kitchen. No harm done. The cops were laughing uproariously.

Rocky was eventually captured — and released back into the great outdoors of Brockport unharmed.

“Brockport police will always go the extra mile to help their residents,” the department quipped on its Facebook page.

One Brockport citizen responded: “Wild.”

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Mary Papenfuss
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

U.S. News Food Police Wildlife Squirrels
Crazed Furry Cookie Thief Goes Squirrelly On Cops

CONVERSATIONS