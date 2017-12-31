Crazed Furry Cookie Thief Goes Squirrelly On Cops

Police officers in the New York village of Brockport were prepared for just about anything when they were called about a ferocious cookie thief in a neighborhood home last week. Body cams switched on, they stepped carefully into the kitchen and instantly spotted a furtive shape plummet from a cabinet.

Suddenly, Rocky the flying squirrel slammed directly into one of the officers before skittering down the hall — then bopped back into the kitchen. No harm done. The cops were laughing uproariously.

Rocky was eventually captured — and released back into the great outdoors of Brockport unharmed.

“Brockport police will always go the extra mile to help their residents,” the department quipped on its Facebook page.