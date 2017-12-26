Further Trumpian Makeovers

Note: This piece is a work of satire.
The presidential coin undergoes a Trumpian makeover
The presidential seal has been replaced by an eagle bearing President Trump’s signature. The eagle’s head faces right, not left, as on the seal. The 13 arrows representing the original states have disappeared. And the national motto, “E pluribus unum” — a Latin phrase that means “Out of many, one” — is gone.
Instead, both sides of the coin feature Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” — Washington Post, December 22, 2017
