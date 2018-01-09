Dianne Feinstein Releases Transcript Of Fusion GPS Co-Founder's Testimony On Russia

The committee questioned Simpson in August about Russian interference in the 2016 election. A dossier compiled by Fusion GPS with the help of former British spy Christopher Steele alleged collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and the Russian government.

“After speaking with majority and minority committee staff for 10 hours, Glenn Simpson requested the transcript of his interview be released publicly. The American people deserve the opportunity to see what he said and judge for themselves,” Feinstein (D-Calif.) said in a statement Tuesday. “The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice. The only way to set the record straight is to make the transcript public.”