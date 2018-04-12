Here's A First Look At 'Pose,' Ryan Murphy's Inclusive, History-Making Show

Television audiences got their first glimpse of FX’s hotly anticipated, history-making series “Pose” with the release of the show’s first trailer Thursday.

Members of the ball scene strut their stuff in the new clip promoting the ’80s-themed dance musical, which debuts in June.

The eight-episode season will “explore the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene,” according to a news release.

Anchoring the show will be Evan Peters and Kate Mara as Stan and Patty, a New Jersey couple. “Dawson’s Creek” icon James Van Der Beek will appear as Matt, Peters’ “financial kingpin” boss.

Much of the buzz around “Pose,” which is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals, has been about its inclusivity. The show is set to make history by featuring television’s largest cast of trans actors in series regular roles and the largest LGBTQ cast for a scripted series.

In December, Murphy praised the show as “a game changer” about “the universal quest for identity, family and respect.”

“Along with being a dance musical and an affirming look at American life in the 1980s, I’m so proud that ‘Pose’ and FX has made history right from the beginning by featuring the most trans series regular actors ever in an American television production,” he said at the time. “I can’t wait for people to see this incredibly talented, passionate cast.”