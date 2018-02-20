French Ice Dance Duo Overcome ‘Nightmare’ Wardrobe Malfunction To Win Silver Medal

A wardrobe malfunction may have cast a shadow on the first of their two Olympic performances this week, but French ice dance duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron refused to let the costume snafu dash their medal hopes.

The pair clinched the highest-ever free dance score (123.35) on Tuesday, a day after the outfit malfunction which caused Papadakis to accidentally reveal her breast during their short dance routine.

The mammoth score wasn’t enough to knock Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir from the top of the podium, yet the French duo finished a close second. (The “Shib sibs” from the U.S., Alex and Maia Shibutani, took bronze.)

The highest ever free dance score!



Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron "redefine sublime" for France. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/0RLwnI9dSx pic.twitter.com/jQkWqZ5ESc — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2018

Maddie Meyer via Getty Images Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, center, react after competing in the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free Dance on February 20, 2018

Although this was the first time that Papadakis and Cizeron competed in the Olympics, they showed great poise under pressure. The two-time world champions managed to finish second at Monday’s short dance event despite Papadakis’ outfit slip-up, which she later called her “worst nightmare.”

“It was pretty distracting,” the 22-year-old told The Associated Press. “I told myself, ‘I don’t have a choice. I have to keep going,’ and that’s what we did. I think we can be proud of ourselves being able to deliver a great performance with that happening.”

The pair scored 81.93 in the short dance event. Olympic fans lauded the duo for nailing their routine despite the mishap:

Okay, but seriously, it's just a nipple.



How about we talk about how she still score 81 points in the midst of a wardrobe malfunction? — Arielle Zerr (@arielle_zerr) February 19, 2018

Seriously, a million points to Gabriella Papadakis for just saying "Fuck it" when her dress broke and skating with her entire boob out. That is a bad bitch. 🇫🇷⛸️⛸️ — Onson Sweemey (@ChurchCarlton) February 19, 2018

Shout out to Gabrielle Papadakis for being an absolute pro, every skaters absolute worst nightmare — Holly (@hollrylex) February 19, 2018

MLADEN ANTONOV via Getty Images Photos show France's Guillaume Cizeron performing with Gabriella Papadakis as the back fastening of her costume came undone during the ice dance short dance of the figure skating event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 19, 2018.