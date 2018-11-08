Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Welcome Birth Of Their 'Miracle Baby'

Actress Gabrielle Union and NBA star Dwyane Wade have welcomed a baby girl.

The celebrity couple shared news of the birth of their daughter, who was born via surrogate, on social media Thursday.

“We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” the couple wrote.

“Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

Union, 46, and Wade, 36, got married in 2014. The Miami Heat player has three sons, Zion Malachi Airamis, Zaire Blessing Dwyane and Xavier Zechariah. The couple also parent Wade’s nephew Dahveon Morris.

The We’re Going to Need More Wine author has been open about her fertility struggles and the difficulty of constantly fielding questions about her body and pregnancy throughout the years.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” Union wrote in her book. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

On Twitter, Wade shared a video clip unearthed by Associated Press reporter Tim Reynolds that showed him discuss the importance of being around family while announcing he’ll have “one last dance” before ending his basketball career.

Since announcing the exciting news, the couple has received an outpouring of love on social media.