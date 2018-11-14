Gabrielle Union Shares Relatable Post On Loving That Newborn Baby Smell With Cute Photo

Gabrielle Union has shared more adorable photos of her baby girl after announcing her birth on social media last week.

On Tuesday the actress shared a photo on Instagram of her giving her daughter a sweet kiss on the head. In the caption for the post, Union gushed about enjoying the newborn smell.

“This baby smell though?!” she wrote. “Heaven.”

Union and her husband, Dwyane Wade, announced the birth of their daughter on social media on Thursday.

“We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” the couple wrote.

Wade has also shared photos of their girl since announcing her birth. This week he shared a photo of him cuddling with his daughter as he watched football.