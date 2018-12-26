Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade's First Christmas With Kaavia James In Family Photos

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade shared photos on Instagram of their family celebrating their first Christmas with the couple’s baby girl, Kaavia James.

Wade shared a photo this week of him holding his daughter on Christmas Eve.

“I prayed for moments like this!” he wrote on Instagram.

Union shared a photo of her embracing Kaavia James with an encouraging message on Instagram.

“The blessed gift that keeps on giving,” she wrote. “Hang on. You are loved and you are not alone. Been there, hold on. Love and Light to all.”

Union and Wade welcomed their daughter, who was born via surrogate in November. The celebrity couple discussed their struggles with fertility during a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired this month.

The actress and the NBA superstar shared moments from their family’s holiday celebration in Miami on Instagram. Wade has three sons: Zion Malachi Airamis, Zaire Blessing Dwyane and Xavier Zechariah. Union and Wade also parent his nephew Dahveon Morris.

Wade shared a photo of Zaire holding his baby sister.