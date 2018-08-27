Gabrielle Union Is Not Here To Be Your 'Relationship Goals'

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade may look like a picture-perfect couple, but they have their struggles too.

“Stop listening to people who have failed miserably at relationships as they offer relationship advice; that’s the first thing,” Union said in an interview with Ebony. “Second, my ‘perfect’ relationship isn’t the next person’s. Stop comparing your life, your love and your marriage.”

“Don’t try to have a relationship for the sake of other people because you’re going to be empty inside,” she added. “Your relationship won’t have any substance because it’s all about show and not a deeper foundation.”

Union and Wade, who got married in Miami in August 2014, are raising three boys ― Wade’s two sons Zaire and Zion from his previous marriage to Siohvaughn Funches, as well as his nephew Dahveon. Wade also has a third son Xavier, who lives with mother Aja Metoyer. The basketball player has said Xavier was conceived while he and Union were on a break.

And although Union and Wade may post Instagram photos that make love seem effortless, the “Being Mary Jane” actress revealed in a 2017 interview that she and Wade attend couples counseling to work on their relationship.