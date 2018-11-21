Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade's Baby Girl Meets Her 'New Friend' Oprah

The celebrity couple shared photos on Instagram of their daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, meeting the media mogul this week.

“From the Bottle to the Bassinet... No New Friends. Crew. Tight,” Union wrote on Instagram. “So excited to share what we have been working on with [Winfrey] and [Kaavia].”

Wade and Union shared that Winfrey had recently visited their home to meet Kaavia and discuss life with the new addition to their family.

In an Instagram post from an account made for Kaavia, Winfrey can be seen all smiles while holding the baby girl.

“Me, my new friend [Winfrey] and my pops [Wade] on me like I’m Honey Boo Boo,” the post read.

Winfrey also shared her excitement over meeting Kaavia on Instagram.

“Look who I got to meet!” she wrote. “Little [Kaavia] the miracle baby! Kaavia James, you are SO loved by your parents.”

Winfrey’s interview with the family will air Dec. 8 on OWN.