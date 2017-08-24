Gal Gadot Points Out Exactly How Absurd 'Wonder Woman' Body-Shaming Is

Body-shaming on the whole is ridiculous, but it’s particularly so when it involves comparing a flesh-and-blood woman to a cartoon character.

Such was the criticism Gal Gadot had to face when she geared up for her role as Princess Diana of Themyscira.

Rolling Stone announced on Thursday that Gadot will appear on next month’s issue of the magazine, set to hit newsstands on Sept. 7. For the issue’s accompanying story, already available online, the actress discussed the groundbreaking ― and box-office smashing ― “Wonder Woman” character and the scrutiny that came with playing her.

After first landing the part, Gadot ― who gained 17 pounds of muscle for the film ― faced criticism from those who didn’t think her body mirrored that of a pin-up illustration. The absurdity of this claim isn’t lost on Gadot.

“I told them, ‘Listen, if you want to be for real, then the Amazons, they had only one boob. Exactly one boob. So what are you talking about here? Me having small boobs and small ass? That will make all the difference,’ ” she said.

Costume designer Lindy Hemming is aware of the gripes, as well.

“As with most superheroes, Wonder Woman’s costume has evolved over the decades, and is influenced by the social culture of the period, and by feminist ideas,” Hemming told British Vogue. “Her look has caused much controversy with dedicated comic followers.”

As a woman in the entertainment industry, Gadot is not unfamiliar with scrutiny or sexism.

“I’ve had my moments where I’ve felt like men were misbehaving ― nothing sexual, but inappropriate in a sexist way. Dismissive. Life wasn’t always rosy and peachy for me as a woman in the world,” she told Rolling Stone. Which is why, in part, she initially held off on revealing her pregnancy to her “Justice League” co-stars.

“I didn’t want attention,” she said. “The default should be that women get the job done, but there’s a long way to go and a lot of reprogramming that needs to be done to both genders.”