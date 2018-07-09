Gal Gadot Visits Children's Hospital Dressed As Wonder Woman

That’s no ordinary cosplayer: That’s Wonder Woman herself.

Gal Gadot, dressed as the comic character she plays in blockbuster movies, made a superheroic appearance at Inova Children’s Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, recently.

Gadot, 33, is filming the “Wonder Woman” sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” nearby, in and around Washington, D.C.

Her drop-by appeared to thrill patients, staff and parents. This beats boffo box office any day.

One woman, Kelly Swink Sahady, thanked the actress for spending time with her daughter Karalyne, who’s awaiting a bone marrow transplant, according to her GoFundMe page. “We’re fans for life now,” Sahady said in a video.

“You are a true Wonder Woman,” Dr. Lucas Collazo wrote on Twitter.

Check out other pics of Gadot, er, Wonder Woman in action.

A post shared by Jamie Gentille (@jamiegentille) on Jul 6, 2018 at 4:12pm PDT

(PHOTOS) More photos of Gal Gadot visiting Inova Children’s Hospital yesterday. ❤️ #WW84 pic.twitter.com/tgqHiMmmq0 — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanHQ) July 7, 2018

One of the children Gal Gadot met on her visit to Inova Children’s Hospital was baby Karalyne. You can read more about her story and help her out here: https://t.co/1TKSbk1znE pic.twitter.com/DCnGNpCJKu — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanHQ) July 8, 2018