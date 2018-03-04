Gal Gadot, Lupita Nyong'o And More Surprise Moviegoers With Snacks During Oscars

Selfies, puppies and pizza are so yesterday. The next evolution of the feel-good awards show moment has arrived at the Oscars.

To show their appreciation for people who actually go see movies, host Jimmy Kimmel and a group of famous types — including Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong’o, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Ansel Elgort and Guillermo del Toro —surprised moviegoers during the ceremony.

While the awards were being handed out at the Dolby Theater, the group crashed a screening of “A Wrinkle In Time” around the corner ― during a scene featuring Oprah, we might add ― to thank fans for their undying support.

ONLY AT THE #OSCARS: @jimmykimmel led a group of movie stars to a nearby theatre, surprised the audience with a hotdog cannon, expressed Hollywood's appreciation for moviegoers, and selected one viewer to introduce the next presenters. https://t.co/lJd891ISOk pic.twitter.com/Vho76WCx1T — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

The crowd predictably freaked out as Wonder Woman herself showed up with the late-night host, who cracked, “There is a strong aroma of marijuana in this theater.”

Lucky for them, celebs proceeded to hand out a bevy of drinks and snacks, including the longest submarine sandwich we’ve ever seen. Hammer and Elgort even broke out hot dog cannons.

Kimmel then tapped a random moviegoer to announce the next presenters, Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph. Unfortunately, the guy butchered the “Girls Trip” star’s name.

hey mike, great to meet you, enjoy your forthcoming internet dragging #Oscars pic.twitter.com/acmhVN3vKi — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) March 5, 2018