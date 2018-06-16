Gal Gadot Reveals First Look At 'Wonder Woman' 2 Costume

The Amazonian goddess is returning to the silver screen, and this time its the decade of decadence.

“Wonder Woman 1984” hits theaters November 2019, but we’re getting an early look at the 1980s version of the hero, thanks to actress Gal Gadot.

Gadot posted a photo of herself in full costume to her Twitter feed, saying “She’s back...”

The costume looks fairly similar to her previous “Wonder Woman” outfit, but it’s a little brighter and shinier, maybe to reflect the glitz and glamour of the eighties.

Wonder Woman

It’s certainly a change from the costume she wore in the dark, colorless world of Zack Snyder’s 2016 “Batman v Superman,” where her character was first introduced.

Warner Bros / DC

As the title suggests, the Patty Jenkins-directed film will be set in 1984 and feature Kristen Wiig as Diana Prince’s main nemesis Cheetah.