Actress Gal Gadot probably didn’t mean to offend anyone with a recent tweet — but she certainly did.

Stephen Hawking died Wednesday at the age of 76 from complications due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease. On the day of his death, many, including “Wonder Woman” herself, mourned the world-renowned theoretical physicist and cosmologist on social media.

“Rest in peace Dr. Hawking,” Gadot wrote in a tweet. “Now you’re free of any physical constraints. Your brilliance and wisdom will be cherished forever.”

People with disabilities and their advocates took offense at Gadot’s statement that Hawking was finally free of his “physical constraints” and said the assertion was ableist, or discriminatory toward people with disabilities.

Hawking was diagnosed with ALS at the age of 21 — and is believed to have been living with the condition longer than any other patient in medical history. He spent the majority of his public life in a wheelchair and used a sophisticated computer system to speak.

Several people on Twitter explained to Gadot that it’s bothersome when a disability is viewed as something that inhibits a person from living life to the fullest and that death relieves a person of this burden.

I think you’re fantastic Gal but this tweet is very ableist. His physical constraints didn’t stop him from changing the world. People with disabilities don’t wish for death to be free of their challenges. We wish to be valued for what we CAN do, not pitied for we can’t. — Adam B. Zimmerman (@ABZimm) March 14, 2018

Yes!!!! Thank you. Stop making death seem like a positive alternative to being disabled!! It’s that attitude more than anything that makes disabled ppl’s lives difficult. — Nina Fiore (@NeedsNYC) March 14, 2018

Gal I am chronically ill. Can't shower or even get myself out of bed. Lost 18 years thus far. But I ran a charity funding research for my illness #ME and advocate for Change. All from my bed. Is my life not important? Disablement is not shameful, bigotry is. Watch @unrestfilm pls — amara campbell (@amaracampbell) March 14, 2018

Ms. Gadot, he will always be remembered for his brilliance and humor despite his physical condition. I must disagree however, with a mind like his, he had no physical constants. He took trips through space, time and dimensions that we could not even imagine. May he Rest In Peace. — Rev. Gary Conkle (@nthdeegree) March 14, 2018

So what we're NOT gonna do is talk about Stephen Hawking's disability like it was a tragedy. Because it wasn't. Disabilities are not tragedies. Abled people can go away. https://t.co/e1PB6TB79F — Ophelia Brown (@bandaidknees) March 14, 2018

Hawking has even credited his ALS as a motivating factor in his life.

“Before my condition was diagnosed, I had been very bored with life. There had not seemed to be anything worth doing,” he wrote in his 2013 memoir My Brief History. The realization that he might not even live long enough to earn his Ph.D. inspired Hawking to pour himself into his work.

“I suddenly realized that there were a lot of worthwhile things I could do if I was reprieved,” he wrote.

He added cheekily, “After all, if I was going to die anyway, I might as well do some good.”

Gadot is not alone in her thinking, however. Some disability advocates were bothered by media coverage that fixated on Hawking’s ALS and suggested he was heroic simply for living with the condition.

for the love of dog and all things holy, please don’t describe stephen hawking as having overcome his disability, or his disability as inability, or any number of boring, ableist tropes that take away from what an utter badass he was and how the world was better for him in it. — ace ratcliff ♿️ (@MortuaryReport) March 14, 2018

Cartoonist Mitchell Toy ‏also drew a tribute to Hawking that many viewed as ableist.

I know that people are not sharing this image to be ableist, but please remember that it ties into the rhetoric of “Stephen Hawking is now free of his wheelchair now that he is dead”. This is highly problematic since it reinforces the “better dead than disabled” trope. pic.twitter.com/08csp8Ml1d — Derek Newman-Stille (@DNewmanStille) March 15, 2018

The image also suggests that Hawking was not free as a wheelchair user. Remember, his wheelchair allowed him mobility and access to different areas. He was not “confined to his wheelchair” as people keep saying - his wheelchair was a vehicle of freedom, not confinement. — Derek Newman-Stille (@DNewmanStille) March 15, 2018

This is such a problematic image! It is an ableist fantasy that every person with a disability dreams of being made "Typically-abled" in the after-life. Not to mention that Stephen Hawking did not believe in an after-life! https://t.co/GZJXA1SRqE — Hank Jenkins (@HankAJenkins) March 14, 2018

“It just reinforces the ableist view that disability is something negative,” filmmaker and activist Dominick Evans, who has spinal muscular atrophy — a progressive neuromuscular disability — told HuffPost of Gadot’s comment. “[It] encourages sentiments and beliefs that disabled people are somehow less simply because of their disability.”