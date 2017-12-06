Gal Gadot Surprises College Student With First Wonder Woman Scholarship

Gal Gadot stepped out of her Wonder Woman costume on Wednesday to surprise a young woman with a truly wonderful award: a college scholarship.

The actress appeared at the Hollywood Reporter’s 2017 Women in Entertainment breakfast to present that lucky individual with a four-year, full-ride Wonder Woman Scholarship to Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

The scholarship was donated by Warner Brothers, the company behind Gadot’s breakthrough film, “Wonder Woman.”

Gadot said she was proud to bestow the award.

“I’ve had the privilege of portraying a superhero onscreen, but the young women here today are the real superheroes,” Gadot said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “They’ve overcome so many challenges in their lives, and they’re driven to do more. They’re the true leaders of tomorrow.”

The woman who received the scholarship, whom the Hollywood Reporter identified only as Carla, started at the university a few weeks ago.

Gadot said Carla has what it takes to make it ― except, before now, the funds for college.

“She’s strong-minded, opinionated and gutsy. She wants to be a screenwriter, and she’s already impressed everyone who knows her — her fellow mentees, her professors and everyone in this room who’s met her,” Gadot said. “She won’t be able to continue at LMU without this funding. Similar to many other great young women in this program, her education is hanging by a thread.”

The scholarship appeared to surprise Carla almost as much as the massive success of “Wonder Woman” surprised some people in the film industry.

When she got up onstage to accept the award, Carla’s first words were, “I knew something was up! Y’all are sneaky.”