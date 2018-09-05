'Game Of Thrones' Star Shares Very Bleak Theory About The Show's Ending

How the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” ends will likely be one of the best-kept secrets in television, until its broadcast probably in 2019.

But that isn’t stopping former stars of the HBO epic fantasy drama from guessing about how the show may conclude ― such as British actor Finn Jones (a.k.a. Loras Tyrell), who believes it may all finish in the grimmest possible way.

“I have my theories,” he told PEOPLE Now last week.

Jones, whose character perished at the end of season six, doesn’t think “there will be a throne anymore, and I don’t think there will be, like, a centralized seat of power.”

“I think power will be given back to the individual kingdoms, so more like a democratic rule,” he added. But he did also have another, somewhat bleaker, theory: