08/31/2017

'Game Of Thrones' Star Hilariously Calls Out A Fan's Photo Caption

It reeked of falsehoods.
By Doha Madani

Nothing quite like getting fact-checked by a “Game Of Thrones” actor.

Alfie Allen, who plays Theon Greyjoy in the hit HBO series, had people cracking up after he commented on a fan’s photo.

Allen met the fan while at lunch. And like any good fan, Olivia Bowes took a picture with the actor and posted it to her Instagram on Wednesday. 

“Unlike Theon I grew some balls and asked for a photo,” Bowes’ caption read.

A post shared by Olivia Bowes (@olivia.bowes) on

Well, according to Allen, she took some liberties when she wrote the post.

“Actually your Mum asked for you,” Allen commented. 

BURN. 

Honestly, we can’t even be mad about this. Not only did Bowes get to meet one of the few “Game of Thrones” actors to last all seven seasons, but he even managed to see her Instagram photo. That’s pretty amazing. 

Olivia Bowes/Instagram

Bowes was a good sport about being publicly called out by the youngest son of House Greyjoy. She apparently was just trying to make a joke.

“Shhh, then my caption doesn’t work as well,” Bowes replied to Allen’s comment.

No one can blame you for being funny, girl. 

Doha Madani
Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost
