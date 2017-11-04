GameStop is often said to be the largest videogame retailer in the US dealing in both new and used videogames. As with other videogame retailers, GameStop also excels in providing gaming accessories such as keyboards, mouse, and other gaming equipment.

those who have great interest in gaming, are already high level gamers or have retail experience. This becomes a big opportunity as people who play games casually or in their leisure time can also apply and possibly be selected as that is kind of the requirement because one needs to have enough information about the videogames to sell them.

GameStop’s basic job requirements are that the applicants should have good communication skills and should be flexible, open to ideas, as well as helpful. There are many different positions up for grab including entry-level jobs or career-level jobs.

For most of the entry-level jobs, there is no past experience needed which is a huge plus for people who are genuinely interested in such jobs but have no prior experiences or are too young to have experience.

The application process is online, as is most of the world. Applicants can apply online, providing correct information. The first step is to go to their website and check out the available positions. Then downloading the application form or filling the online application form, candidates can apply totally online or by printing the form and taking that form to a GameStop store. People who want to apply can also visit a store and fill out a physical application which can make it quicker, but usually the company contacts the candidates in a time period ranging from 2-3 weeks.

Positions available:

Store Managers: This is a career level job as the title suggests. Store Managers have to manage the whole store, meaning that they have to plan, lead, implement and control all the things that are going on in the stores. They have to supervise everything in the store and are responsible for all that is happening in the stores. Past experience is needed for these jobs.

Rate: $18/hour for store managers, $12/hour for assistant managers (Usually)

Shift Leads:

Managing inventory, assigning tasks to the people below them and making sure that everything is properly on display and in place are Shift Leader’s jobs. They manage sales associates.

Rate: $9/hour (Usually)

Sales/Games Advisors:

These are salesperson in other words. They are the kind of people who provide people with information about the games or if they’ll suit their type, hence resulting in the sales. Greeting customers and cleaning the stores can also be a part of their duties. gamestop application

Rate: $8/hour (Usually)

Job Interviews:

Before being hired, there’s the final interview in person in which the applicant is asked about their prior experiences or if they have any references. Other information like education, hobbies can also be enquired. As Gaming is the big question here, the applicants will definitely be asked about that.

Work Facts:

Age requirement for the applicants is 16 years old and the working hours are 10 am – 9 pm during the whole week except Sunday when the timing is 11 am – 6 pm

Available Positions:

Game Advisor, Assistant Manager, Store Manager, Customer Service Manager, Hardware Tech, Process Improvement Technician, Maintenance Associate, Refurb Trainer, Employee Relations Supervisor, Replenishment Driver, Inventory Control Supervisor, Lead Loss Prevention Agent, Loss Prevention Investigator, Multi-Unit Manager, District Manager.

How to apply online: [Put link here]