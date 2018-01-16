Are You A Gamer Who's The Victim Of A Harassment Campaign?

When will the video game world have its own reckoning about harassment of all kinds?

In the gaming community, after all, women, LGBTQ people and gamers of color have taken the brunt of harassment online for years. The names and methods may change, but Gamergate is the internet’s forever war, and we’d like to do a better job of covering its casualties.

If you’re a gamer who has been targeted by a harassment mob — whether you’re a casual gamer, an e-sports legend, a streamer, a developer, a member of a niche community online or anything in between — I want to hear from you.