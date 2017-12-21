Gardner Pledges To Stop "Bad Candidates" In GOP Primaries

Earlier this week, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, who’s in charge of making sure Republicans win seats in the U.S. Senate, told Denver’s KHOW 630-AM radio host Ross Kaminsky that he will continue to get involved in GOP primaries to stop "bad candidates."

Asked by Kaminsky yesterday if he thought political parties "aren't doing themselves any favors by getting involved in primaries," Gardner said:

Gardner: "What I thought was important was that I stand up for values that we hold, and that's something I am going to continue to do. .. And so I hope, going forward, we can look at stopping the bad candidates who may get access to office and get behind conservative credentials who can win, who we can be proud of, who can grow this Republican majority." Listen here at 6:40.

Such statements infuriate many GOP base voters, who don't want establishment Republicans, like Gardner, spending money to stop candidates backed by grassroots GOP campaigns.

In a separate interview Wednesday, Gardner defended his invitation to newly elected Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama to caucus with the senate Republicans, predicting Jones will "vote Republican more often than not on big issues."

Gardner, who leads National Republican Senatorial Committee, was ridiculed on national TV after he suggested that Jones "do the right thing and truly represent Alabama by choosing to vote with the Senate Republican Majority.”

Asked about the comment on KNUS' Dan Caplis show Tuesday (hour 3), Gardner said:

If you look at a state like Alabama, where it is a significantly vast-percentage conservative state, then [Jones] going to vote Republican more often than not on big issues. And if he's representing Alabama, that's what will happen. So I think the left may not like it. The mainstream media may not like it, but Alabama, like I said, is not California. It's not New York. It's Alabama. If he's going to represent that state, then he has to be somebody in the line of Richard Shelby, Jeff Sessions to do that job.