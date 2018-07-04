The British Parliament is known for its shouts and interruptions ― and now even Siri is getting in on the act.

On Tuesday, Apple’s digital assistant interrupted a speech in the House of Commons by Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson. He was speaking about Islamic State terrorists in Syria when Siri ― triggered by the country’s name ― chimed in.

“I found something on the web for Syria,” Siri said as Williamson began looking around in surprise.

“What a very rum business that is,” Speaker John Bercow interjected to laughs, using a Britishism for “odd.”

“It is very rare that you’re heckled by your own mobile phone.” Williamson replied as he apologized.

Later, he fired off a tweet about the incident:

One of the pitfalls of having a new iPhone... I must ask my 13 year old daughter how to use it! #NewiPhone #Siri https://t.co/DOvG2wV6Hn — Gavin Williamson MP (@GavinWilliamson) July 3, 2018

Not everyone was laughing. Some raised security concerns about a defense secretary carrying a device that can eavesdrop:

Erm hate to ruin the gag about Williamson's phone, but isn't turning off Siri one of the most basic things that you do if you care about erm, cybersecurity — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) July 3, 2018

Siri is just another possible attack vector.



But I'd expect a defence secretary to only use phones that have been through a basic process of hardening. — Peter Ellis (@almostconverge) July 3, 2018