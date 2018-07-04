The British Parliament is known for its shouts and interruptions ― and now even Siri is getting in on the act.
On Tuesday, Apple’s digital assistant interrupted a speech in the House of Commons by Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson. He was speaking about Islamic State terrorists in Syria when Siri ― triggered by the country’s name ― chimed in.
“I found something on the web for Syria,” Siri said as Williamson began looking around in surprise.
“What a very rum business that is,” Speaker John Bercow interjected to laughs, using a Britishism for “odd.”
“It is very rare that you’re heckled by your own mobile phone.” Williamson replied as he apologized.
Later, he fired off a tweet about the incident:
Not everyone was laughing. Some raised security concerns about a defense secretary carrying a device that can eavesdrop:
The BBC later reported that a source close to Williamson dismissed the risk, saying he did not carry the phone into “confidential and sensitive meetings.”