QUEER VOICES
03/05/2018 05:11 pm ET

Italian Cardinal Sends List Of Purportedly Gay Catholic Clergy To Vatican

A male escort's list reportedly contains texts and photos from Italian priests and seminarians.
By Carol Kuruvilla
Ciro Luca / Reuters
Archbishop of Naples, Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe (L) holds a flask believed to contain drops of liquefied blood of San Gennaro in Naples Cathedral, Italy, in this September 19, 2013 file photo.

An Italian cardinal has decided to send Vatican officials a 1,200-page dossier that claims to identify 40 actively gay Catholic priests and seminarians in Italy.

Cardinal Cresenzio Sepe of Naples announced Thursday that he is forwarding a list compiled by male escort Francesco Mangiacapra to Vatican authorities. Mangiacapra’s dossier reportedly contains WhatsApp texts and photos that offer evidence that Catholic clergy members were interested in gay sex.

In a statement, Sepe said that none of the priests on Mangiacapra’s list were part of the Diocese of Naples. The cardinal forwarded the file to the Vatican because “those who have erred must pay the price, and be helped to repent for the harm done.” 

Mangiacapra describes himself as a “gay escort,” according to the Associated Press. The list he compiled, of 34 priests and six seminarians, does not involve any accounts of sex with minors. “We’re talking about sins, not crimes,” Mangiacapra said, according to the diocesan statement.

The Roman Catholic Church maintains that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and teaches that LGBTQ Catholics are “called to chastity.” All ordained ministers of the church are expected to be celibate, although Eastern Catholic churches have different standards for priests.

Despite the church’s unchanging stance on homosexuality, some Vatican  observers claim that many secretly gay clergy do work for the Catholic Church. The gay priests reportedly form alliances, leading to rumors of a “gay lobby,” an informal network of priests who keep each others’ secrets and help influence each others’ careers.

According to the AP, Mangiacapra came forward with his list because he wanted to expose the priests’ alleged hypocrisy.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
15 Moments In Queer Religious History That Give Us Hope
Carol Kuruvilla
Religion Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Catholic Church Vatican City Religion And Beliefs Seminary Priesthood In The Catholic Church
Italian Cardinal Sends List Of Purportedly Gay Catholic Clergy To Vatican
CONVERSATIONS