Gay Horses to make New York City theatre debut

Need an escape from those apocalyptic anxieties and seasonal affective disorder symptoms you may be experiencing? Well, New Yorkers, I may have just found the cure. Or at least a temporary solution - “Buffalo Bailey’s Ranch for Gay Horses, Troubled Teen Girls and Other: a 90 minute timeshare presentation” presented by midwest ranch owner Buffalo Bailey and her string of Gay Horses premiering January 18 - 27 as a part of the Exponential Festival at the Parlour (144 5th Avenue, 2nd Floor).

photo by christian Hendricks Buffalo Bailey (Bailey Williams) and Gay Horses (L to R: Alex Rodabaugh, Andy Kuncl, Derek Smith)

“Buffalo Bailey’s Ranch for Gay Horses...” tells the story of Trojan, a city horse directed to infiltrate Buffalo Bailey’s ranch in order to convince her to sell the ranch to make room for a Gay Theme Park.

Buffalo Bailey is a character created by writer/performer Bailey Williams in 2015. This performance is devised by Williams alongside NY based performing artists Derek Smith, Alex Rodabaugh, Andy Kuncl and Jack Raymond. This is the first fully realized production of “Buffalo Bailey’s Ranch for Gay Horses..” previously workshopped at BarnArts Collective, Panoply Performance Lab and Cloud City. The performance “celebrates the sanctity of queer spaces and outlines to maintain them in an increasingly harsh patriarchal, capitalist society,” said director/performer Derek Smith in an email exchange. Smith promised “Very Good Choreography, ABBA songs, a wolverine ballet, falsetto singing, nightlife #showzshowzshowz and horse drag.”

Tickets may be purchased here.