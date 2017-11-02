COMEDY
11/02/2017 09:03 am ET

Gay 'Late Night' Writer Jenny Hagel Shreds Kevin Spacey

Hagel took issue with the actor's apology to Anthony Rapp.

By Ron Dicker

Jenny Hagel, a writer for “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” took apart Kevin Spacey with comical precision on Wednesday’s show.

The “House of Cards” actor was first accused by Anthony Rapp, who said Spacey sexually harassed him at a party when Rapp was 14. In a statement, Spacey apologized for what he called “what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” and came out as gay. Many criticized the latter move, saying it was used to divert attention from the issue of sexual harassment.

While the multiplying accusations against the actor for sexual misconduct aren’t funny, sometimes it takes a comedy writer to provide just the right perspective.

In a segment called “A Lot of Problems,” Hagel, who is gay, blasted Spacey’s method of coming out as well as his choice to blame alcohol for his actions.

“That makes it sound like every gay person is two beers away from molesting a kid,” she said. “I’m not. I’m two beers away from singing ‘Come To My Window’ at karaoke.”

