Gay Sex... Without Penetration? Try This...

If you’ve been influenced by our culture of gay porn, you might think that the only way to have sex is through oral or anal penetration. But the reality is, there are innumerable ways to experience intimacy, connection and toe-curling ecstasy with your partner(s). It just requires expanding our definition of sex and trying something new.

For my latest YouTube video, I filmed an anal massage without penetration through a technique called ASMR. While not intrinsically sexual, ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response and is characterized by tingling sensations brought on by whispering or soft sounds. To create the video, I partnered with tantric coach Brad Amberheart - and found the juiciest, plumpest ass around.

Set aside a few minutes to watch the NSFW-ish video below.

While this delicious anal massage is just one way to explore connection outside of the typical porn-inspired box, I encourage you to discover what works for you. Approach sex and sexuality as an experiment and infuse it with some creativity and fun.