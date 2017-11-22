Gayle King Further Addresses Charlie Rose Allegations

TONIGHT: Gayle King of @CBSThisMorning wraps up a difficult day by speaking with Stephen Colbert about her former co-host Charlie Rose. pic.twitter.com/D1X05UojbI

“CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King appeared on “The Late Show” Tuesday night and further addressed the sexual harassment allegations against her former colleague, Charlie Rose.

Rose was fired from CBS and his show was dropped from PBS after eight women came forward alleging the veteran newsman groped and sexually harassed them when they were working for him or pursuing jobs to work on one of his shows.

Women feel empowered to speak up, women are no longer afraid to speak up, but the best part about it is, they [women] are now being believed. - @GayleKing on what has changed amidst all of these sexual harassment claims. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/GuKKhnWBrm — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 22, 2017

King was booked weeks earlier to appear on Colbert’s show Tuesday night to promote Oprah’s Favorite Things for the holidays, but the conversation started with King saying she almost canceled the interview.

“It’s still very painful. It’s still very hurtful,” King said, adding she didn’t want to have to talk about Rose. “When you think about the anguish of those women, despite the friendship, you have to report the news.”

King added that she winced through Colbert’s monologue, in which the late-night host skewered Rose for his behavior.

“You did your job this morning, and I did mine tonight,” Colbert said.

King and “CBS This Morning” co-host Norah O’Donnell won praise Tuesday morning for reporting on the allegations leveled at Rose and for harshly condemning the alleged behavior.