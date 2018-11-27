Video has emerged of the moment a border patrol agent’s explosive gender-reveal party stunt sparked a massive wildfire in Arizona last year.
The video, obtained by the Arizona Daily Star, shows a plume of blue smoke erupting from an exploding target on public land near the man’s home in Tucson.
In October, Dennis Dickey, 37, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor violation of U.S. Forest Service regulations for his role in triggering the 45,000-acre Sawmill fire.
Dickey, who HuffPost previously reported immediately admitted responsibility for the fire, was given five years’ probation and ordered to pay $220,000 in restitution.
“I feel absolutely horrible about it. It was probably one of the worst days of my life,” he previously said.
Check out the explosion that sparked the blaze in the clip above.