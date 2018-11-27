Video has emerged of the moment a border patrol agent’s explosive gender-reveal party stunt sparked a massive wildfire in Arizona last year.

The video, obtained by the Arizona Daily Star, shows a plume of blue smoke erupting from an exploding target on public land near the man’s home in Tucson.

In October, Dennis Dickey, 37, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor violation of U.S. Forest Service regulations for his role in triggering the 45,000-acre Sawmill fire.

Dickey, who HuffPost previously reported immediately admitted responsibility for the fire, was given five years’ probation and ordered to pay $220,000 in restitution.

“I feel absolutely horrible about it. It was probably one of the worst days of my life,” he previously said.