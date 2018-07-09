Kiss Rocker Gene Simmons Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit With Reporter

Gene Simmons has settled a lawsuit with a reporter who accused the rocker of groping her in November.

The Blast is reporting that during a July 2 hearing in the case of Jane Doe v. Gene Klein, the woman’s attorney told the court that a settlement had been reached. Simmons is Klein’s stage name as bassist and singer for Kiss.

The terms of the settlement have not been announced, but the judge told both sides that they need to file a request to officially dismiss the case.

The lawsuit, filed in December, contends Simmons made “unwanted, unwarranted sexual advances” toward the accuser, described as a “long-time, on-air personality for a local rock station,” when she interviewed him at his Rock & Brews restaurant in Highland, California, on Nov. 1.

Simmons’ accuser, who chose to remain anonymous, says she was in the restaurant’s “green room” when the bassist grabbed her hand, “forcefully” placed it on his knee and held it there.

The suit also accuses Simmons of turning interview questions into “sexual innuendos” and says he “forcibly flicked/struck” the reporter in the throat, for which he provided an “incoherent” explanation.

Simmons also allegedly touched his accuser’s buttocks as they posed for a group picture.

“My client is embarrassed and humiliated by the incident with Mr. Simmons,” Williams told the San Bernardino Sun in December. “She filed suit because she wanted to make a strong statement that this behavior is unacceptable and she wants to see an end to this type of behavior.”

Simmons denied the accusations on Twitter when the lawsuit was filed.